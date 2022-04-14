Vehicle stolen and other reports

Published 8:59 am Thursday, April 14, 2022

By Staff Reports

A vehicle was reported stolen at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday at 21140 775th Ave. 

 

Tampering with motor vehicle reported

Police received a report at 4:39 a.m. Wednesday of two males who tried to get into a vehicle at 903 Cedar Ave. 

 

Juveniles cited for various violations

Police arrested a juvenile on a warrant at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane. 

Police cited a juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette device at 11:53 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway. 

Police cited a juvenile for disorderly conduct at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 

 

Theft reported

A theft of items valued at $299 was reported at 5:02 p.m. Wednesday at 1550 Blake Ave. 

 

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday at 308 Giles Place. 

 

