Verona Pauline Thorson, age 99, of Albert Lea, passed away on March 30, 2022.

She was born on July 13, 1922, to Ole and Amanda Iverson in Freeborn County, the youngest of 9 children.

Verona was an avid gardener and animal lover. Living on a hobby farm allowed her to spend many hours with her beloved horses and cats. In their retirement years, she and Warren enjoyed frequent sightseeing road trips which included agate hunting and antiquing.

Throughout her life she held an unwavering faith in God and was known for advising friends and family with burdens to “Put it on God’s shelf.”

Verona is survived by her children, Larry Olson, Katherine Sipple, Gary (Chris) Thorson and Jean Dick; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ole and Amanda Iverson; husbands, Donald Olson and Warren Thorson; 5 sisters, and 3 brothers; stepson, Alan; grandsons, Jay and Tony; sons-in-law, Toby and Ronnie; and daughter-in-law, Judy.

Funeral Service 11 am, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at East Freeborn Church, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be at East Freeborn Cemetery.