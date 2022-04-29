Vikings move way down in 1st round, take Georgia safety Cine

EAGAN — Trading down 20 spots in the first round like the Minnesota Vikings did on Thursday night means having to watch a lot of instant-impact talent come off the board.

The move to bolster their second-day pick allotment at the expense of passing on the No. 12 overall selection came down to a simple decision by the Vikings that they were better off stocking up than staying put.

Georgia safety Lewis Cine was the result, bringing the potential reward of a hard-hitting, sure-tackling, well-respected player from a dominant defense on the most recent national champions.

The Vikings under new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah began the NFL draft with their highest first-round pick in six years and packaged it with the 46th overall selection in the second round to division rival Detroit for the for the 32nd, 34th and 66th overall selections.

The catch from the 20-spot slide in the first round for the Vikings was an early third-rounder and a 12-spot jump in the second round.

The 6-foot-2, 199-pound Cine was one of several defensive standouts for the national champion Bulldogs in 2021. He was a third team Associated Press All-American.