WELCA spring event approaching

Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 15, 2022

By Submitted

The Blue Earth River Conference WELCA Spring Event will be April 23 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 85056 134th St. in rural Glenville. The event will be co-hosted by Deer Creek Valley Lutheran of Glenville and Trondhjem Lutheran of rural Hayward.

Registration is $7, and coffee and fellowship began at 8 a.m. The program begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 11:30 a.m., with no lunch served. Parking is available in the lot. The facilities are fully handicap accessible.

The theme is “Just Love: Love Your Neighbor.” The speaker will be Julie Tebay, presenting “Letters from Amish.” Temple Talks will be presented by a representative of the Good Earth Village and Thrivent adviser Brandon Sahr. There will be more displays and exhibits to visit during the registration/coffee hour and after the event, including a trunk show, featuring Amish quilts.

Come to enjoy the fellowship and to be informed and inspired. 

