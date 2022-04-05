Window broken out with hammer and other reports

A hammer was reported thrown through a window at 2:53 a.m. Monday at 909 Janson St.

Explosion reported

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report at 3:49 p.m. Monday that something had exploded at 86682 173rd St. in Austin.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Ashley Rose Dunkleberger, 24, on a warrant at 12:21 a.m. Monday at 404 Fountain St.

Police arrested John Edward Carlson, 59, on a Mower County warrant and fifth-degree possession at 11:32 a.m. Monday at 2222 E. Main St.

1 arrested for trespassing

Police arrested Niurka Pino Morales, 50, for trespassing at 10:40 p.m. Monday at 2214 E. Main St.