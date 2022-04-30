Women give bags to Days for Girls project

Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 29, 2022

By Submitted

The third Thursday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon, women from the community come to First Presbyterian Church in Albert Lea to sew bags that will be used by the world organization Days For Girls. It is an organization that sews reusable menstrual products for women all over the world who cannot afford to purchase these products. Anyone is invited to help the group. The women appreciate anyone who can sew the basics. Participants should bring their sewing machine. Non-sewers are also invited to join the group. If you have questions call First Presbyterian Church at 373-2035. Provided

