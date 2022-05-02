2 injured in separate crashes and other reports

1 injured in three-vehicle crash

An Albert Lea woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a rear-end collision involving three vehicles near the intersection of Margaretha Avenue and East 12th Street.

According to police, Joslin Zamora, 33, was transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for suspected minor injuries.

Police stated the crash occurred as a 2000 Ford F250 driven by Stephanie Breuer, 37, of Albert Lea was southbound on Margaretha Avenue and signaling to turn left onto 12th Street.

Behind Breuer, Daniel Toot, 37, of Albert Lea was driving a 2014 Kia Soul and had braked to allow Breuer to turn. Zamora, who was behind Toot, reportedly said she didn’t see the brake lights and ran into the Kia, pushing that vehicle into Breuer’s pickup.

The crash occurred at 8:09 a.m.

Woman injured after vehicle strikes pole

A woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea Tuesday morning after the vehicle she was riding in reportedly struck a light pole.

Sandra Thompson, 74, received suspected minor injuries from the crash, according to police.

Police stated Thompson was a passenger in a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by Raymond Sprosty, 60, of Albert Lea.

The vehicle was reportedly northbound on Bridge Avenue approaching Shell Rock Street at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, when Sprosty reportedly became distracted and struck a light pole on the side of the road.

The pole was split and knocked over.

Sprosty was not injured.

Woman arrested on warrant

Police arrested Holly Marie Nelson, 39, on a local warrant at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday at 826 W. William St.

Items reported stolen from garage

Police received a report at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday of a garden tiller, leaf blower and weed eater that were taken out of a garage at 518 E. Fourth St.