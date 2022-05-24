24-CV-22-356
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN IN DISTRICT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COURT FILE NO.
24-CV-22-356. In the Matter of a Hazardous Building
Located at 719 Alcove Street
in the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota MOTION
FOR SUMMARY
ENFORCEMENT
OF THE ORDER
OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA
Pursuant to the provisions of Minn. Stat. § 463.15 to 463.261, the City of Albert Lea moves the Court for a default judgment providing for the summary enforcement of the Order of the City Council of the City of Albert Lea in the above-entitled matter dated September 27, 2021, and allowing the City to proceed to raze and remove the building referred to herein, on the grounds that such persons upon whom the Order was served have failed to answer or otherwise defend in the matter within the time allowed therefore by law and that no action has been taken in compliance with the Order.
Dated: April 18, 2022
Kelly D. Martinez
Albert Lea City Attorney
221 East Clark Street Albert Lea, MN 56007-2421
507-377-4320
Attorney Reg. No. 390039
