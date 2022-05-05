5 things to do this week: Book sale, opera, golf and more

1

Book sale

The Friends of the Albert Lea Public Library will host a book sale Thursday to Saturday. All proceeds from the sale will go towards programs and equipment for the library. The sale will take place in the City Center Garage near the Fountain Street entrance to City Center. Sale hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday for a member’s only preview (you can join at the door for $5), noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

2

Opera

The Marion Ross Performing Art Center will host a Met: Life in HD screening of “Lucia di Lammermoor” from Donizetti at 11:55 a.m. Saturday. The show tells the story of Luci, an opera star who becomes insane. The all-star cast includes Nadine Sierra, Javier Camarena and Matthew Rose. The show will run just under 3 1/2 hours, with one intermission. Tickets, $20 per adult and $12 per student, can be purchased at the box office one hour before the show.

3

Market at the Mall

Northbridge Mall will host Market at the Mall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. With antiques, clothing, crafts, baked goods, food trucks and home-based businesses, there will be something for everyone.

4

Golf

Good Shot Golf and Sporting Clays, at 124 Arrowhead Drive Emmons, will have a ladies night golfing event at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Leave the children and spouses at home for the six-hole event. Scores won’t be kept, but prizes will be. Cost is $10 and includes a cart. Call 507-297-5663 or send a message through Facebook if you’re coming.

5

Dance show

Unlimited Possibilities Dance Studio will have their spring production — “County vs. Rock” — at 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Albert Lea High School auditorium. Tickets, $10 each, are available for presale at the UPDS lobby at 2722 Bridge Ave., but they can also be purchased the day of the show at the auditorium door.