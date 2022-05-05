5 things to do this week: Cinco de Mayo, comedy and more

1

Sunset Saddle Club event

The Sunset Saddle Club is having an open season kick-off at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds, at 1105 Bridge Ave., on Sunday with classes for pleasure riders starting at 8 a.m. with game classes to follow. You can register onsite.

2

Cinco de Mayo

The Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau will have a Cinco de Mayo event Thursday in the North Broadway parking lot. Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. A craft market, kids activities and Mexican bingo will be available from 4 to 6 p.m., and there will be live music and dancing from 4 to 8 p.m.

3

Comedy

The Albert Lea Rotary Club is celebrating 100 years. Join Twin Cities comedian Mark Poolos, who will perform an hour set starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Wedgewood Cove, at 2200 W. Ninth St. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and can be obtained by contacting a Rotary member or messaging the club through their Facebook page. You can also buy them at the door for $20. All proceeds will go to the Brett Boss Memorial College Fund for his children.

4

Norwegian presentation

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village will host “Uff Da, We’re off to Minnesota!,” a presentation from Paul Anderson, at 7 p.m. Thursday. Hundreds of thousands of Norwegian immigrants moved to the state between 1851 and 1920, and Anderson will explain why they moved here and how their culture influenced Minnesota. The event is free to attend for members and $5 for nonmembers. The museum is at 1031 Bridge Ave.

5

Spring into the Y

The Albert Lea Family Y, at 2021 W. Main St., will have a Spring into the YMCA event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Enjoy food and games and learn about current upcoming programs at the Y. Among the vendors there will be Bummy’s BBQ, Nel’s Diner, Evan’s Eatery, Ozzie’s Cotton Candy and the Daybreakers Kiwanis Club will be selling kettle corn.