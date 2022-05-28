Across the Pastor’s Desk: Know the seasons in your life

Across the Pastor’s Desk by Ryan Quigley

Living in Minnesota we would think that we would be experienced in recognizing the seasons that we go through. From the strong winters and bipolar springs, through the beautiful hot summers and colorful falls, it seems that there are wonderful things always happening at different parts of the year. Life is full of seasons for us to journey through and to conquer.

In Ecclesiastes 3:1-8, the Bible tells us:

For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven:

2 a time to be born, and a time to die;

a time to plant, and a time to pluck up what is planted;

3 a time to kill, and a time to heal;

a time to break down, and a time to build up;

4 a time to weep, and a time to laugh;

a time to mourn, and a time to dance;

5 a time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together;

a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing;

6 a time to seek, and a time to lose;

a time to keep, and a time to cast away;

7 a time to tear, and a time to sew;

a time to keep silence, and a time to speak;

8 a time to love, and a time to hate;

a time for war, and a time for peace.

Just like with our natural seasons, we must recognize the seasons of life. When we do that, we find that we can be better prepared for the things that may come our way. When the weather changes, we know that something is on the way, and what do we do? We make preparations. Breakout the appropriate attire, bring things inside the house, tie down the things that could fly away. We don’t drive down the road with all the windows in the car open during a lightning storm.

When it comes to recognizing the seasons in the lives of those around us, a camaraderie is built. As we recognize the seasons in others, it allows us to join them and come alongside them. Romans 12:15-16 says: “Rejoice with those who rejoice, and weep with those who weep. Be of the same mind toward one another. Do not be haughty, but associate with the lowly. Do not pretend to be wiser than you are.” It is a healthy thing to take advantage of times of grief and times of celebration. It is important to recognize when people need to stand up in boldness and to know when quiet tact is better; they both have their place. The wonderful part about recognizing seasons as a community, is the ability to stand together and support one another.

The beauty about life is that we are not meant to go through it alone. We are made for relationships. The seasons of life help to navigate us through relationships establishing people for days when life is wonderful and fruitful. But just like agriculture, the fruitfulness of life depends on how we recognize and take advantage of the seasons.

Many blessings!

Ryan Quigley is lead pastor at Albert Lea Assembly of God.