Administrator’s Corner: School nurses are our unsung heroes

Administrator’s Corner by Sheila Riebe

Since 1972, National School Nurse Day has been set aside to recognize school nurses. National School Nurse Day was established to foster a better understanding of the role of school nurses in the educational setting. School Nurse Day is celebrated on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

We are blessed to have five amazing school nurses in Albert Lea Area Schools who go above and beyond to advance the well-being, academic success and lifelong achievement of our students. School nurses energetically advocate for ways to improve the overall student health in the schools, while at the same time supporting the unique needs of the individual child. The health of a student is inextricably linked to their ability to learn. If health care needs go unaddressed, it is difficult for children to participate in their learning environment. The school nurse helps children with their physical, psychological, emotional and social health requirements as well as their academic success.

As another unique school year comes to a close, I need to send a message of thanks to our school nurses who provide dedicated services to students, families, and staff. During a pandemic our school nurses were called upon to expand their roles and responsibilities and their endless contributions did not go unnoticed. They kept the pace with the evolving protocols and guidance in order to safely care for students and staff. Our nurses have been responsible for evaluating students for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure, contact tracing, managing chronic illnesses and educating staff, students, parents and community partners on COVID-19 prevention strategies. They have had to problem solve situations where there are no definitive answers, coordinate with school administration, reassure students and staff and remain calm during this unprecedented time.

I give thanks to our team of licensed school nurses. They are the heroes of our student health, performing big and small miracles every day while adapting to our ever changing world. Their contributions to the health and safety of our students, families and school communities are incredibly valued.

Sheila Riebe is the executive director of Special Services with Albert Lea Area Schools.