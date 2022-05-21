Albert Lea Community Theatre awards pair of scholarships

Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) recently awarded the 2022 John C. Campbell Memorial Scholarship to Abigail Chalmers and Gretta Larson.

Both students are graduating Albert Lea High School seniors, and each will receive a $1,000 college scholarship.

Chalmers plans to attend Bethel University to pursue a degree in English and business. Larson will attend the University of Minnesota to pursue a degree in film studies.