Albert Lea Community Theatre awards pair of scholarships

Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 20, 2022

By Submitted

Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) recently awarded the 2022 John C. Campbell Memorial Scholarship to Abigail Chalmers and Gretta Larson.

Gretta Larson

Both students are graduating Albert Lea High School seniors, and each will receive a $1,000 college scholarship.

Abigail Chalmers

Chalmers plans to attend Bethel University to pursue a degree in English and business. Larson will attend the University of Minnesota to pursue a degree in film studies.

