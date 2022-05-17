Albert Lea senior signs with Bethel

Published 5:10 pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022

By Submitted

More News Main

4 finalists named for Albert Lea superintendent position

First-year A.L. robotics team competes at world competition

5 things to do this week: Book sale, opera, golf and more

Albert Lea wins against Austin in landslide victory

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials