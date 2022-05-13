Albert Lea students sign to become teachers

Published 1:30 pm Friday, May 13, 2022

By Submitted

The Albert Lea Education Association had a signing ceremony for five graduating seniors who intend to become teachers. Pictured, from left, are Katelyn Holt, Kami Tapp, Brooke Hanson and Kayla Saindon. Provided

The Albert Lea Education Association held a special event for five graduating seniors who intend to study education in college to become teachers. This celebration was similar to the signing ceremonies held when athletes commit to college sports teams.

A press release stated the association is excited to welcome these young people into the team of educators.The teaching profession requires the brightest and best, and Albert Lea Education Association was happy to honor these students for making the bold decision to be teachers.

The event was on Wednesday in the high school auditorium. Graduating seniors who declared their intent to be teachers were Katelyn Holt, Brooke Hanson, Kayla Saindon, Adam Semple and Kami Tapp. Juice and doughnuts followed the celebration.

