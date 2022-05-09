Area under tornado watch

Freeborn, Steele and Waseca counties are under a tornado watch through 10 p.m. Monday night with severe weather possible.

Storms are expected too form into the evening, with the main tornado risk area being east of Interstate 35, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather agency states it is not expecting widespread severe weather, but a few isolated storms could produce impactful severe weather.

Large hail in excess of 2 inches is also possible, along with damaging wind.