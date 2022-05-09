Area under tornado watch

Published 5:13 pm Monday, May 9, 2022

By Staff Reports

Image courtesy National Weather Service

Freeborn, Steele and Waseca counties are under a tornado watch through 10 p.m. Monday night with severe weather possible.

Storms are expected too form into the evening, with the main tornado risk area being east of Interstate 35, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather agency states it is not expecting widespread severe weather, but a few isolated storms could produce impactful severe weather.

Large hail in excess of 2 inches is also possible, along with damaging wind.

More News

Albert Lea letter carriers food drive Saturday

Unloaded handgun, ammunition found in drug search at Albert Lea High School parking lot

Lawmakers nibble away at budget deals with 2 weeks to go

Pickup reported stolen and other reports

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials