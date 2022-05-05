Art Center showcasing 2 artists in the month of May

The Albert Lea Art Center is getting ready for a new show.

Albert Lea artists Darlyne Paulson and Debra Linnes are having a joint exhibit through the month of May.

Paulson had previously done a show in Faribault, but Linnes admitted she was new to showing her art in exhibits and because she felt insecure about the process of doing a show by herself, the two decided on a joint exhibit.

“I wanted somebody who was wonderful to be with me to encourage people to come,” Linnes said.

Paulson started 12 years ago when she took a hobby class through Community Education.

“I was hooked,” she said.

After that, she took lessons from Bob Ross teachers in Waseca, from Gary Jenkins and also from Valerie Stewart, she said. She has also learned from Jerry Yarnell.

“I’ve always wanted to paint, but I never could, never did,” she said. “All the lessons seemed to be weeklong lessons and I was working full time. I didn’t do anything until after I retired.”

Linnes has loved painting but didn’t start until five years ago after she retired from teaching music in Austin.

“My first helper was Darlyne,” she said. “She was pretty much my only beginning teacher … and so she gave me some hints on how to get started.”

Linnes has also taken classes in watercolors when she goes to Arizona in the winter. This will be her first time exhibiting work.

While painting, she has learned artists can do a lot with mistakes. She has also learned to dare to try.

“There’s a lot of wonderful painters in Albert Lea, and they really encourage each other,” she said. “I’ve found that people who love to paint are very encouraging to each other, so you don’t need to compete with somebody else. You have your own style and you just try to be the best you can.”

Within the exhibit are paintings and photographs. Paulson has 16 works, oils and acrylics, while Linnes, who is certified in landscapes, florals and wildlife, has four watercolors, two oils, an acrylic and about 40 photographs.

“My photography started down in Arizona where I’m in a photography club and there’s classes every week,” she said. “I’ve grown in my photography a lot.”

There is an open house slated from 1 to 3 p.m. May 15 at the Art Center.

All of Linnes’ work is for sale, and some of Paulson’s. If you would like to purchase something, contact the Art Center.

“I have way too much,” Linnes said. “It’s surprising how much artwork you have, and when you try to narrow down to do an exhibit it’s almost like picking between your children.”