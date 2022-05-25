Berger claims individual title; Bulldogs win 1st team title in school history at state tourney

The Lake Mills boys golf team competed at the Class 1A state tournament at Ames Golf and Country Club over the last two days.

Led by senior Bennett Berger, who won the individual state title, the Bulldogs dominated as a team, winning the championship by 16 strokes over the second-place team.

Berger finished the two-round event with a final score of 150 (+8). He was followed closely by teammate Garrett Ham, who finished in fifth place overall with a score of 163 (+21).

Also scoring for the Bulldogs was Denton Kingland with a score of 173 (+31) and Alex Mannes 192 (+50).

As a team, the Bulldogs finished 105 strokes above par. The second place team, East Buchanan finished with a final tally of +121.