Bill Webster passed away on April 26, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Community on Fountain Lake in Albert Lea, MN. He was born February 22, 1930 to L. C. “Bud” and Doris (Cowern) Webster.

Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife, Myra, of 65 years; his son, Kevin; and his brother, Mike. Survivors include his siblings: Leslie, Meredith (Bill), and Winifred; and his children, Stephen (Debbe), Barbara (Mark), Kathy Ludtke, Craig (Terrie), and daughter-in-law, Kim Webster Cash. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, along with 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

In accordance with his wishes, Bill has been cremated and a memorial service will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 W. Washington Ave, Albert Lea, MN. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be directed to Masonic Lodge #26, 147 N. Broadway Ave. Albert Lea, MN 56007, or Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 S. Washington Ave., Albert Lea, MN 56007

A full obituary can be found at ‘Iowa Cremation’.