Break-in, damage reported and other reports
Published 11:45 am Monday, May 16, 2022
Police received a report at 11:26 a.m. Saturday that someone had broken into a shed and damaged a car at 803 St. Thomas Ave.
5 arrested on warrants
Deputies arrested Samatha Lou Green, 27, on a local warrant at 9:13 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.
Deputies took Nicholas Lee Tuttle, 39, into custody on a local warrant at 10:53 a.m. Thursday from Mower County.
Deputies arrested Anthony Michael Whelan, 40, on a local warrant for contempt of court at 3:52 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.
Deputies arrested Shepperd Law Robins Priestley, 30, on a local warrant at 5:07 a.m. Friday in Cottonwood County and transported him to Freeborn County.
Police arrested Eddy De Los Santos, 53, at 6:58 p.m. Saturday after a traffic stop near the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Ramsey Street.
Theft by fraud reported
Deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 9:40 a.m. Thursday at 87803 245th St. in Oakland. A debit card was reportedly fraudulently used at the Walmart in Austin.
1 arrested on A&D hold
Police arrested Michael Christopher Avritt, 30, at 11:47 a.m. Friday on an arrest and detain hold at 411 S. Broadway.
Shop broken into
A shop was reported broken into at 2:05 p.m. Saturday at 86060 320th St. in Blooming Prairie. A window was broken and theft of lawn mower gas was reported.
Windows damaged on building
Windows were reported damaged at 8:12 a.m. Friday on a building at the park at 806 E. 17th St.
Door pried open
A door was reported pried open on a building at 8:42 a.m. Friday at 620 S. Broadway.
Police cite 5 juveniles
Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property at 8:43 a.m. Friday at 2200 Riverland Drive.
Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 8:59 a.m. Friday at 2200 Riverland Drive.
Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 10:07 a.m. Friday at 2000 Tiger Lane.
Police cited one juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 12:56 p.m. Friday at 2000 Tiger Lane.
Police arrested two juveniles on local warrants at 9:32 a.m. Friday at 1601 W. Front St.
Thefts reported
Police received a report at 10:44 a.m. Saturday of a theft at 1420 W. Main St.
Police received a report at 3:40 p.m. Sunday of a theft at 820 Happy Trails Lane.
Semi trailer spray-painted
A semi trailer was reported spray-painted at 5:18 p.m. Saturday at 1521 E. Hawthorne St.
1 arrested for domestic assault
Police arrested Roberto Luis Hernandez, 48, for domestic assault by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault-bodily harm after receiving a report at 8:45 a.m. Sunday of a possible domestic assault at 209 S. Pearl St.
Woman arrested for fleeing
Police arrested Erin Lynn Bennett, 37, for fleeing at 6:57 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and East Front Street.
House rummaged through
Police received a report at 10:51 p.m. Sunday that someone had rummaged through a home at 313 Fairview Drive.