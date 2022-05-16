Break-in, damage reported and other reports

Police received a report at 11:26 a.m. Saturday that someone had broken into a shed and damaged a car at 803 St. Thomas Ave.

5 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Samatha Lou Green, 27, on a local warrant at 9:13 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

Deputies took Nicholas Lee Tuttle, 39, into custody on a local warrant at 10:53 a.m. Thursday from Mower County.

Deputies arrested Anthony Michael Whelan, 40, on a local warrant for contempt of court at 3:52 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

Deputies arrested Shepperd Law Robins Priestley, 30, on a local warrant at 5:07 a.m. Friday in Cottonwood County and transported him to Freeborn County.

Police arrested Eddy De Los Santos, 53, at 6:58 p.m. Saturday after a traffic stop near the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Ramsey Street.

Theft by fraud reported

Deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 9:40 a.m. Thursday at 87803 245th St. in Oakland. A debit card was reportedly fraudulently used at the Walmart in Austin.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Michael Christopher Avritt, 30, at 11:47 a.m. Friday on an arrest and detain hold at 411 S. Broadway.

Shop broken into

A shop was reported broken into at 2:05 p.m. Saturday at 86060 320th St. in Blooming Prairie. A window was broken and theft of lawn mower gas was reported.

Windows damaged on building

Windows were reported damaged at 8:12 a.m. Friday on a building at the park at 806 E. 17th St.

Door pried open

A door was reported pried open on a building at 8:42 a.m. Friday at 620 S. Broadway.

Police cite 5 juveniles

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property at 8:43 a.m. Friday at 2200 Riverland Drive.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 8:59 a.m. Friday at 2200 Riverland Drive.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 10:07 a.m. Friday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Police cited one juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 12:56 p.m. Friday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Police arrested two juveniles on local warrants at 9:32 a.m. Friday at 1601 W. Front St.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 10:44 a.m. Saturday of a theft at 1420 W. Main St.

Police received a report at 3:40 p.m. Sunday of a theft at 820 Happy Trails Lane.

Semi trailer spray-painted

A semi trailer was reported spray-painted at 5:18 p.m. Saturday at 1521 E. Hawthorne St.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Roberto Luis Hernandez, 48, for domestic assault by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault-bodily harm after receiving a report at 8:45 a.m. Sunday of a possible domestic assault at 209 S. Pearl St.

Woman arrested for fleeing

Police arrested Erin Lynn Bennett, 37, for fleeing at 6:57 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and East Front Street.

House rummaged through

Police received a report at 10:51 p.m. Sunday that someone had rummaged through a home at 313 Fairview Drive.