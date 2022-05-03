Burglary reported in Glenville and other reports

Published 2:23 pm Tuesday, May 3, 2022

By Staff Reports

A burglary was reported at 12:22 p.m. Monday at 441 W. Main St. in Glenville. The door was busted open and a front window broken.

 

One picked up on warrant

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies picked up Joshua William Clark, 47, on a local warrant at 12:04 a.m. Tuesday at 105 North Star Road in Alden. Clark had been picked up in Faribault County. 

 

Package reported stolen

A package was reported stolen at 10:27 a.m. Monday at 800 S. Fourth Ave. The theft reportedly happened Saturday. 

 

Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 12:10 p.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane. 

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 1:33 p.m. Monday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 

 

Catalytic converter stolen, gas siphoned

Police received a report at 2:05 p.m. Monday of a catalytic converter that was reported stolen and gas siphoned from a vehicle at 203 W. Clark St. The theft reportedly happened between 8:15 a.m. and 1 p.m.

More News

8-year-old Albert Lea boy advances to world finals ninja competition

Hartland man charged with arson, domestic assault

Albert Lea school board hears graduation plans

667K Minnesota workers to get pandemic ‘hero pay’ bonuses

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials