Carlston Township voters mail ballots delayed

Due to an error by the mail ballot outsourcing company, mail ballots for registered voters in Carlston Township in Freeborn County for the upcoming special election primary have been delayed in their delivery.

According to a press release from the Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, every effort is being made to ensure that these ballots are in Carlston Township registered voters’ mailboxes before the special primary election for the 1st Congressional District on Tuesday.

As time is short for ballot returns, voters are reminded as per the individual letter mailed to them regarding the mail process that voted ballots may be delivered in person, or delivered by a designated agent to:

Auditor-Treasurer’s Office

Freeborn County Government Center

411 Broadway Avenue South

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Ballots must be received no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In additional to the normal business hours, extended hours for mail ballot voting are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office at the Freeborn County Government Center.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Auditor-Treasurer’s Office is also open for absentee voting and Carlston Township voters are encouraged to vote there instead of waiting for their ballot to arrive if they so choose. Those hours are:

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday

Mail ballot voters only may vote at the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, Freeborn County Government Center on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office at 507.377.5121 or 507.377.5117 with any questions.

“We work very hard to ensure everyone’s right to vote, and I apologize for the situation,” Auditor-Treasurer Pat Martinson said.