Civic Music concert to feature Broadway stars
Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 6, 2022
- Broadway stars Josh Young (Tony nominated) and wife, Emily Padgett, will delight every audience with their (and your) Broadway favorites. They have glorious voices, charisma and charm from their opening entrance. The duo will perform as part of the Albert Lea Civic Music series at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Albert Lea High School auditorium. Season tickets are $95 per family, $45 for adult, and $15 for students under 30. Provided