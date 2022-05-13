Construction update: Culvert replaced on East Main near Blake Avenue

Sanitary sewer and watermain replacement between Lake Avenue and Clark Street

Storm sewer replacement beginning near Newton Avenue and working toward the east

Completion of the culvert replacement west of Blake Avenue

Curb and gutter installation and paving in the culvert area. This paving will be completed this weekend, and the eastern detour route along Blake Avenue will be reopened to normal traffic

Businesses on East Main Street between Newton Avenue and the Shell Rock River bridge remain open. To access Albert Lea Car Wash, turn onto Shell Rock Street from Bridge Avenue, follow the path across Main Street and then drive through parking lots to access the car wash.

• East Main Street resurfacing and trail project

Start of work was pushed back until next week. The contractor will begin next week with the storm sewer and drainage improvements between Interstate 35 and Freeborn County Road 38. A number of the private utility companies were onsite this week relocating their facilities.

• Bridge Avenue reconstruction project

The utility and concrete subcontractors were onsite this week completing punch list items. This work will continue into next week.

• Central water tower at Newton Avenue and Fountain Street