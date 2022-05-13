Construction update: Culvert replaced on East Main near Blake Avenue
Published 11:40 am Friday, May 13, 2022
- Sanitary sewer and watermain replacement between Lake Avenue and Clark Street
- Storm sewer replacement beginning near Newton Avenue and working toward the east
- Completion of the culvert replacement west of Blake Avenue
- Curb and gutter installation and paving in the culvert area. This paving will be completed this weekend, and the eastern detour route along Blake Avenue will be reopened to normal traffic
Businesses on East Main Street between Newton Avenue and the Shell Rock River bridge remain open. To access Albert Lea Car Wash, turn onto Shell Rock Street from Bridge Avenue, follow the path across Main Street and then drive through parking lots to access the car wash.
• East Main Street resurfacing and trail project
Start of work was pushed back until next week. The contractor will begin next week with the storm sewer and drainage improvements between Interstate 35 and Freeborn County Road 38. A number of the private utility companies were onsite this week relocating their facilities.
• Bridge Avenue reconstruction project
The utility and concrete subcontractors were onsite this week completing punch list items. This work will continue into next week.
• Central water tower at Newton Avenue and Fountain Street
- Crews have completed welding the first floor and ladder in the lower cone.
- They are also working on the piping coming through the cement floor of the tower, as well as an insulated mechanical room with electrical and valving in this location.
- There is one more cone transition that will go on top of the pedestal in place. Then the crews will bring in a much larger crane to lift the massive pieces of steel into place. They’re also finishing the welds on the pedestal sections on the ground in prep for the crane.
- Newton Avenue will remain closed to through traffic while construction is ongoing.