COVID cases fall over holiday weekend

Cases of COVID-19 fell between Friday and Monday, though Monday was a national holiday and statistics were not updated.

Mower County health officials recorded the highest number of new cases in the area, with eight cases confirmed. Mower County has experienced 12,211 total cases of the coronavirus, 74 of them proving fatal.

Freeborn County health officials recorded five new cases, and another case was listed as probable. Freeborn County has reported 9,330 total cases, and 75 area residents have died since the pandemic began.

Among the new cases, one was found in a child newborn to 4, another in a child 10 to 14, another case was discovered in a resident in their 20s, another case was found in a person in their 60s, another in a resident in their 70s and another case was found in a person in their 90s.

One person was sent to a hospital for care, and there are 22 active lab-confirmed cases in Freeborn County.

Steele County reported three confirmed cases, and another case was listed as probable. Steele County has recorded 10,767 total cases of the virus, and 62 area residents have died since the pandemic began.

Faribault County recorded one new case of COVID-19, though five cases were listed as probable. Faribault County has reported 3,909 total cases, and 54 area residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

Waseca County health officials confirmed one new case of the virus, but another three more cases were listed as probable. Waseca County has recorded 5,671 total cases, and 39 Waseca County residents have died since the pandemic began.

In Minnesota 2,188 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s total number of infections up to 1,507,168. Five deaths were recorded, and there have been 12,633 coronavirus casualties since the pandemic began.