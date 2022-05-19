Don Paulson

Don Michael Paulson, 74, of Mankato, died peacefully May 16, 2022 at his home after a courageous battle with ALS.

A memorial service with military honors will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Northview-North Mankato Mortuary, 2060 Commerce Dr., in North Mankato with visitation one hour prior to the service. Livestreaming will be available at www.mankatomortuary.com. The family prefers memorials be given to BENCHS animal shelter, 1250 N Riverfront Dr., Mankato, MN 56001.

Don was born March 11, 1948 to Donald and Avis (Lockhart) Paulson in Albert Lea, Minnesota. He was a soldier in the US Army and proudly served during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Mankato State University with a degree in Therapeutic Recreation. Don married Susan Schufman on May 31, 1991 at Ft. Snelling Chapel in Minneapolis. He worked for the State of Minnesota as a Recreation Therapist and a Security Counselor for 35 years before retiring.

Don loved the summer and the hotter the better. He enjoyed playing tennis, running, bicycling and most of all, riding his motorcycles throughout the years. He was a member of the VINE Adult Community Center where his favorite activity was ping pong.

Above all else, Don was a kind, gentle, patient, and loving person with a generous heart and a dry sense of humor. He was well-liked by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Don is survived by his wife, Susan; son, Brody; brother, Cal (Jane) Paulson; his many friends; and his beloved cats, Nibbler, Bugsy, and Snoopy.

The family would like to give a very special thank you to Ecumen Hospice, especially Mary and Sharon for their kind and compassionate care.