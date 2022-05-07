Dorothy Kelly Stormoen, daughter of Margaret and George Deutschmann, was born August 7,

1920, in Owatonna, MN and died January 18, 2022, at St John’s Lutheran Community in Albert

Lea, MN. In 1940, she married Robert Kelly in Fort Dodge, Iowa. During World War II, Robert

was posted to the Naval Air Station in Alameda, CA, and Dorothy worked as a file clerk there.

After the war, they moved to Albert Lea MN, raised a family and established a business, Kelly

Jewelers, which Dorothy managed after the death of her husband in 1974. She also traveled

extensively and pursued her interest in the arts. In 1997, she married Lloyd Stormoen of

Minneapolis, MN, who passed away in 2010.

She is survived by her sister, Eileen Wilcox, daughters, Mary Karolyn and

Kathleen, sons Michael and Robert, as well as three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. with a visitation starting a 1pm at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home,

1415 Highway 13 N, Albert Lea MN, 56007