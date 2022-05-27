Dorothy Vandersnick

Memorial Services for Dorothy Frances Vandersnick will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 10:30AM at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at a later date at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Cemetery in Garretson, SD.

Dorothy passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Woodlands at St. John’s with family by her side. Dorothy was almost 101 years of age. She was born June 29, 1921, in Garretson, SD on the family farm to Matt and Frances (Kuhl) Schreurs. Dorothy attended country school through the 8th grade and graduated from Garretson High School in 1941. Following graduation, Dorothy worked for The Argus Leader newspaper in Sioux Falls, SD.

Dorothy married Don Vandersnick after WWII on February 7, 1946, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Garretson, SD. To this union four children were born. While residing in SD, they owned and operated a trucking business and also farmed on the side. The family resided in Garretson, SD, until 1961 when they moved to Albert Lea, MN to purchase the Stables Supper Club. Eventually they purchased the Standard Truckstop Café in Albert Lea and the Standard Truckstop Café in Cannon Falls, MN. They retired in 1974. The whole family was involved in the operating of these three businesses.

Dorothy was an active member of St. Theodore Catholic Church, Naeve Hospital, Legion, VFW, Knights of Columbus Auxiliaries and was a Red Cross and Hospice volunteer for many years. She also enjoyed volunteering her time in the St. Theodore Catholic School lunchroom well into her 90’s.

She and Don enjoyed trips to Hawaii and many summer months at various lakes in Northern Minnesota with “happy hours, hors d’oeuvres” and many fish fries. Lots of memories and fun times were had by all their children, spouses and grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her children: son, Terry and Peggy Vandersnick and their children: Shelly and Dave Lindely, Jeanne and Donn Day and Amy and Tony Stevens, all of Albert Lea; daughter, Nancy and Pat Bergen and their children: Sara Colby and Jeff Stevens, of Albert Lea, and Jill and Chris Dickrell of Otsego, MN; daughter, Ann and Glen Fuller, of Austin, MN, and their children: Allison and Sam Olson, of Glenville, MN, and Cassie Fuller, of Denver, CO.

Also surviving are her eight great-granddaughters, Megan and Madi Lindely, Natalie Day, Carly Stevens, Allyssa Colby, Ashlyn and Taylor Dickrell, and Quinn Olson; and her three great-grandsons, Caden Stevens, Brandon Colby and Malakai Olson; sister, Mary Schreurs; brother, Bob Schreurs; and sister-in-law, Wilma Schreurs, along with many nieces and nephews, and special family friend, Wade Quam.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Don; a son, Paul; her parents, Matt and Frances Schreurs; in-laws, John and Sarah Vandersnick; her sisters, Bernadine Carlson and Lorraine Bunkers; brother, Ralph Schreurs, sisters-in-law, Mariann Schreurs, Sandy Schreurs, Rita Vandersnick, and Evelyn Lammert. Also, brothers-in-law, Art Carlson, Jim Bunkers, Nick Vandersnick and Walt Lammert.

We want to thank the St. John’s staff at the Meadows and the Woodlands for their wonderful care of our mom for the past year. To the Mayo Hospice for their loving end of life care.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. John’s- The Woodlands/The Meadows, 1861 Eagle View Cir, Albert Lea, MN 56007; Mayo Hospice, 1705 SE Broadway Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007; or St. Theodore Catholic Church, 315 E Clark St, Albert Lea, MN 56007.