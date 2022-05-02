EST/HENGESTEG, A.
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
DISTRICT COURT THIRD
JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COUNTY
OF FREEBORN
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 24-PR-22-489
ESTATE
OF ALTINE JANET
HENGESTEG, Decedent.
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard via zoom on May 24, 2022, at 11:00 AM by this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota. See notice of remote hearing.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice (Minn. Stat. 524.3-204).
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
(COURT SEAL)
/s/ Ross L. Leuning
April 8, 2022
District Court Judge Date
Rebecca S. Mittag – Court Administrator
Prepared by Attorney for Petitioner: Sherry M. Richter
Reppe Law PLLC
519 Division Street South
Northfield, MN 55057
License# 402138
507-645-5569
Fax: 952-223-1124
Albert Lea Tribune:
April 30 and May 7, 2022
EST/HENGESTEG, A.