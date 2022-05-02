EST/TUE, D.
Published 7:42 pm Sunday, May 1, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
DISTRICT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 24-PR-22-598
In Re: Estate of Darlene L. Tue, also known as Darlene Tue, Decedent.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOREIGN PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA
Notice is given that Diane Faye Michel whose address is 1092 E Cave Canyon Place, Green Valley, AZ 85614, is the domiciliary foreign Personal Representative (“Personal Representative”) for the estate of Darlene L. Tue, also known as Darlene Tue, in the State of Iowa
On April 20, 2022, the Personal representative filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local Personal Representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota Statutes § 524.4-205.
Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representative’s exercise of power of assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the Personal Representative’s filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60 day period, exercise all powers of a local Personal Representative.
Dated: April 21, 2022
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator / Deanna Verdick, Deputy Clerk
Jamie A. Kyllo (MN# 59213)
Kyllo Law Office
202 W Clark Street
PO Box 181
Albert Lea Minnesota 56007
Telephone: (507) 373-4680
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Albert Lea Tribune:
Apr. 23 and 30, 2022
EST/TUE, D.