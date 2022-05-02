PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

DISTRICT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 24-PR-22-598

In Re: Estate of Darlene L. Tue, also known as Darlene Tue, Decedent.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOREIGN PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA

Notice is given that Diane Faye Michel whose address is 1092 E Cave Canyon Place, Green Valley, AZ 85614, is the domiciliary foreign Personal Representative (“Personal Representative”) for the estate of Darlene L. Tue, also known as Darlene Tue, in the State of Iowa

On April 20, 2022, the Personal representative filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local Personal Representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota Statutes § 524.4-205.

Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representative’s exercise of power of assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the Personal Representative’s filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60 day period, exercise all powers of a local Personal Representative.

Dated: April 21, 2022

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator / Deanna Verdick, Deputy Clerk

Jamie A. Kyllo (MN# 59213)

Kyllo Law Office

202 W Clark Street

PO Box 181

Albert Lea Minnesota 56007

Telephone: (507) 373-4680

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Albert Lea Tribune:

Apr. 23 and 30, 2022

EST/TUE, D.