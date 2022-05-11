Funk recognized with Superintendent of the Year Award in ceremony

Published 5:45 pm Wednesday, May 11, 2022

By alexguerrero

Mike Funk, left, accepts the award for 2022 Superintendent of the Year during a ceremony in the high school commons from Eric Anderson (an ATSR partner and architect) and Deb Henton (executive director of Minnesota Association of School Administrators). The ceremony, originally scheduled for 4 p.m., was moved to the commons and pushed back 30 minutes due to the weather. Alex Guerrero/Albert Lea Tribune

More News

Minnesota House speaker tests positive for coronavirus

Minnesota GOP seeks candidate who can topple Democrat Walz

Minnesota lawmakers consider loosening state’s liquor laws

Alden man sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for child pornography

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials