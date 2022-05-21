High School Standout Students
Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 20, 2022
Samantha Brumbaugh
Age: 18
Parents: Benjamin Brumbaugh and Jessica Wolfe
Where are you from? Albert Lea
Which elementary did you attend? Hawthorne
Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mrs. Heaney because she cares so much about us and always pushes us to get better even when it’s hard.
Favorite book/author: “Do No Harm” by Henry Marsh
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Chorale, Girl Scouts, musicals, Red Cross volunteer
What do you want to do after high school? Studying at Simmons University, pre-med biology
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Focus on having a good time. There will always be another homework assignment, but you won’t always have the opportunity to get to know the people around you.
Garang Dual
Age: 18
Parents: Bok Ayak
Where are you from? South Sudanese, born in Kansas City, Missouri
Which elementary school did you attend? Lakeview! Best school!
Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mr. Jeffery. Love that man’s energy.
Favorite book/author: “Unwanted” by Lisa McMann
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Cross country, basketball, tennis, WBC, orchestra, chamber orchestra, etc.
What do you want to do after high school? Become a registered nurse
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Push yourself.