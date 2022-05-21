High School Standout Students

Samantha Brumbaugh

Age: 18

Parents: Benjamin Brumbaugh and Jessica Wolfe

Where are you from? Albert Lea

Which elementary did you attend? Hawthorne

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mrs. Heaney because she cares so much about us and always pushes us to get better even when it’s hard.

Favorite book/author: “Do No Harm” by Henry Marsh

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Chorale, Girl Scouts, musicals, Red Cross volunteer

What do you want to do after high school? Studying at Simmons University, pre-med biology

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Focus on having a good time. There will always be another homework assignment, but you won’t always have the opportunity to get to know the people around you.

Garang Dual

Age: 18

Parents: Bok Ayak

Where are you from? South Sudanese, born in Kansas City, Missouri

Which elementary school did you attend? Lakeview! Best school!

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mr. Jeffery. Love that man’s energy.

Favorite book/author: “Unwanted” by Lisa McMann

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Cross country, basketball, tennis, WBC, orchestra, chamber orchestra, etc.

What do you want to do after high school? Become a registered nurse

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Push yourself.