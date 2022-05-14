James “Jim” Stiernagle

James “Jim” Fred Stiernagle age 85, of Hartland passed away on January 5, 2022 at his home with his family by his side.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, May 21st, 2022 at the Freeborn Cemetery.

After the graveside service in our father’s honor we will be having a gathering to share some of our favorite memories, stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful person who is missed greatly at the Stiernagle Family Farm. (29837 645th Ave, Hartland, MN 56042).

In place of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Freeborn Cemetery.

