Jane Saunders, 94, of Albert Lea, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Prairie Senior Cottage- Albert Lea.

Born on October 31, 1927, in Minneapolis MN, she was the fourth and youngest child of Donald and Martha (Irwin) Norris. Jane met George S. Saunders while both were attending Antioch College in Yellow Springs OH. They were united in marriage in 1950 and together the pair raised two children: Steve and Mary.

A gifted and intelligent woman, Jane was a generous and devoted mother with a great sense of humor. Jane received her Master’s degree from Mankato State University and managed the employment office in Albert Lea for many years. She enjoyed knitting sweaters and hats for her loved ones as well as dabbling in water and oil painting in her younger years. In retirement she applied her green thumb to her vegetable garden, raising delicious beans and tomatoes, and enjoying the challenge of crossword puzzles.

Left to cherish her memory are her two children: Steve (Laura Hanify) Saunders, of Port Angeles WA, and Mary (David) Gilman, of Albert Lea; five grandchildren: Stefan, Ian, Nicole, Jessi, and Katie; four great-grandchildren, Kayla, Kori, Ben and Peyton; sister Patricia Mraz; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 59 years, sister Anna, and brother Donald Jr.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.