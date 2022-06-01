Larry Norbert Schmidt, 71, of Hayward, MN, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Thorne Crest Senior Living. A Memorial Service will be held at 10AM on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Hayward Lutheran Church with Rev. Josh Enderson presiding. Visitation will be from 4-7PM on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Hayward Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Larry was born on Mother’s Day May 13, 1951 to Norbert and Hilda (Krenke) Schmidt in Waseca, MN. Larry grew up on a dairy farm south of Meridan, MN. He graduated from Owatonna High School in 1970. After high school, Larry continued to farm and worked as a mechanic.

On October 20, 1972, Larry was united in marriage to Linda Matz at Christ the King Catholic Church in Medford, MN. The couple started a family and dairy farmed for over 20 years..

Larry enjoyed being outside. Larry deer hunted in the fall and loved fishing. He also enjoyed woodworking and working on tractors. Larry loved spending time with his family especially his children and grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his wife of fifty years, Linda; children, Susan (Jon) Anderson, Michael (Rachel) Schmidt, Douglas (Joanna) Schmidt, Alan (Mikayla) Schmidt; grandchildren, Nathan, Kyle, Grant Anderson; Allison, Amanda, and Sydney Schmid; Neil, Luke, and Faith Schmidt; siblings, Judy (Gene) Abbe, Leland (Deb) Schmidt, Sandy Schmidt; mother-in-law, Jo Matz; sister-in-laws, Lisa (Dirk) Ganser, Mary Jo (Scott) Robbins; and many other loving relatives and friends.

Larry is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Hannah Schmidt; parents; and father-in-law, Harlan Matz.