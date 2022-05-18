Letter: Life is a gift from God

I guess we shouldn’t be surprised that an administration that could care less for the life of a child in the womb, would also not care that mother’s cannot find formula to feed their babies here in our country.

If you truly care for the lives of unborn children and their mothers, pray that the erroneous Roe vs. Wade decision, which legalized abortion nationwide, would truly be overturned next month when the actual decision is handed down. Don’t listen to the fanatical lies that are being spewed that our country will be returning to “back alley abortions” if Roe is overturned, or that women’s reproductive rights will be in jeopardy.

As of 2017, there were over 2,300 crisis pregnancy centers spread throughout our nation to help mothers in need. These wonderful centers are places of hope that offer life giving alternatives to abortion. For the most part, these centers were far and few between in the early ’70s when Roe was decided, but they are here now in force to meet the needs of mothers and babies.

Life is a gift from God. It’s high time we started treating it that way. Dismantling a horrendous and erroneous Supreme Court decision is a great place to start. Give the power back to the people!

Scott Bute

Alden