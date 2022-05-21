Lions Club donates to inclusive playground

Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 20, 2022

By Submitted

Sarah Stultz with the Albert Lea All-Inclusive Playground committee accepts a $250 donation from Albert Lea Lions President John Peterson. Provided

More News

Albert Lea High School activities director announces new head wrestling coach

Gallery: Albert Lea High School graduates the class of 2022

Hands-on learning in manufacturing tour

Motorists, farm equipment operators asked to safely share road in planting season

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials