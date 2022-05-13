Locks cut on trailer, tools taken and other reports

Published 8:38 am Friday, May 13, 2022

By Staff Reports

Police received a report at 6:59 a.m. Thursday of locks that were cut on a trailer at 1619 W. Main St. and tools that were taken.  

 

Windshield smashed on vehicle

Police received a report at 10:16 a.m. Thursday of brick that was reportedly used to smash a windshield of a vehicle at 1428 Academy Ave. Damage was estimated at $450. 

 

Mail theft reported

Police received a report of possible mail theft at 11:02 a.m. Thursday at 1017 James Ave. 

 

Theft by fraud reported

Theft by fraud was reported at 10:06 p.m. Thursday at 1008 Ulstad Ave. The caller had been scammed over the phone.

