Locks cut on trailer, tools taken and other reports
Published 8:38 am Friday, May 13, 2022
Police received a report at 6:59 a.m. Thursday of locks that were cut on a trailer at 1619 W. Main St. and tools that were taken.
Windshield smashed on vehicle
Police received a report at 10:16 a.m. Thursday of brick that was reportedly used to smash a windshield of a vehicle at 1428 Academy Ave. Damage was estimated at $450.
Mail theft reported
Police received a report of possible mail theft at 11:02 a.m. Thursday at 1017 James Ave.
Theft by fraud reported
Theft by fraud was reported at 10:06 p.m. Thursday at 1008 Ulstad Ave. The caller had been scammed over the phone.