Man arrested in connection to shooting earlier this month in Albert Lea

Police announced Sunday they have arrested the 19-year-old suspect of a shooting earlier this month on Louis Street in Albert Lea.

Javen Juan Moreno was reportedly taken into custody at 12:58 a.m. Sunday during a traffic stop on Interstate 90 west of Bridge Avenue.

He was arrested on felony warrants for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and ineligible person in possession of a firearm.

Police stated Moreno’s arrest was due in no small part to partnerships among the U.S. Marshals, Minnesota State Patrol, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Albert Lea Police Department.

He was taken to the Freeborn County jail.

Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Louis Street at 1:59 a.m. May 1 after receiving a 911 call of a man with a gun.

As officers arrived, they heard what sounded like a gunshot, and an officer observed an individual running east from Louis Street in dark clothing. Though they attempted to follow the person, they were unable to locate the individual.

Authorities further searched the area with the help of the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office K-9, and the suspect was last seen in the 1200 block of Dunham Street.

The Police Department stated a 34-year-old man was outside of the residence of the shooting on Louis Street and had suffered a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea by Mayo Ambulance.