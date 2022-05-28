Memorial Day ceremonies planned

As in years past, Albert Lea and the surrounding communities will observe Memorial Day with special programs in area cemeteries, including a larger program to honor deceased military veterans.

The Legion Honor Guard will start the day with a ceremony at Lakewood Cemetery at 8 a.m., followed by a ceremony from 8:15 to 8:30 a.m. at St. Theodore Catholic Cemetery.

From 8:45 to 9 a.m., a ceremony will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, followed by one from 9:15 to 9:30 a.m. at the Freeborn County veterans memorial outside the Freeborn County courthouse at the corner of South Broadway and East College Street.

At 10 a.m. will be the traditional wreath drop ceremony on Fountain Lake, in which pilot Jim Hanson will celebrate his 50th year of flying for the event, and the Memorial Day program will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at Graceland Cemetery.

American Legion Leo Carey Post 56 Cmdr. Ole Olson will be the speaker for the event, and there will be the traditional laying of the wreaths ceremony by representatives from Albert Lea veterans organizations, the Minnesota National Guard, Gold Star parents Don and Deb Goodnature and a POW-MIA representative. There will also be music, a volley fire by the Honor Guard and flag raising ceremonies.

In case of rain, the ceremony will be moved to the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center.

Following the program, there will be a free Memorial Day lunch for all active duty, National Guard, Reserves, retirees and veterans at the Albert Lea Legion, 142 N. Broadway. Please bring your DD214, DOD ID card or VA card for verification.

The cost for the meal is $6 donation for everyone else.