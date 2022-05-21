Minnesota novelist to offer free seminar

Minnesota novelist Brian Malloy, author of “The Year of Ice” (St. Martin’s Press), “Brendan Wolf” (St. Martin’s Press), the young adult novel “Twelve Long Months” (Scholastic), and the new novel about the AIDS pandemic, “After Francesco” (Kensington), will host a user-friendly 90-minute session for the first-time novelist from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 4. You’ll create a basic plot outline and get to know your main characters. Absolute beginners and those in need of a refresher and/or inspiration are more than welcome.

Following this session, Malloy will briefly read from his new novel, “After Francesco,” set against the AIDS pandemic in Minnesota during the 1980s. Francesco is an Oprah best of 2021 selection, a Publishers Marketplace 2021 Buzz Book, an Apple selection for best book of June 2021 and a finalist for the 2022 Minnesota Book Award for Novel, and he is a fiscal year 2021 recipient of a Creative Support for Individuals grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board.

Malloy’s honors include the Minnesota Book Award, the American Library Association’s Alex Award and grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Jerome Foundation. His books have been a New York Times “New and Notable” title and a Book Sense pick.

This is a free event and seating is limited. Contact the Albert Lea Art Center at 507-373-5665 to reserve your spot.