Minnesota to pay $1.5M to man arrested during Floyd protest

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis has agreed to pay $1.5 million to a man who said police used excessive force when he was arrested during the protests that followed George Floyd’s death in 2020, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Jaleel Stallings, 29, also alleged in his federal lawsuit that several of his constitutional rights were violated. The judgment accepted by Stallings states that the city and police do not admit liability and deny the validity of his claims.

Stallings, of St. Paul, said he’s satisfied with the outcome because it “validates the harm” he faced, the Star Tribune reported.

“But it’s disappointing, because the goal of the civil suit was not a check,” he said. “It was getting justice and accountability. And I don’t feel like I’ve received that. I don’t feel like anything has been done to hold the officers accountable or change the culture of policing that leads to these incidents.”

Deputy Minneapolis City Attorney Erik Nilsson said his office agreed to the offer of judgment in consultation with the city council. The city favored an early resolution that “will allow all of the parties to move forward,” he said.

Stallings testified at trial that he thought he was being attacked by civilians after he was struck in the chest with what turned out to be a nonlethal rubber bullet fired by police.

Stallings said he shot at an unmarked white van in self-defense after he was hit on May 30, 2020. He surrendered when he realized he had fired at police. No officers were hit and he was acquitted in September 2021 of a second-degree attempted murder charge related to that shooting.

Stallings’ attorney, Eric Rice, released body camera footage in October that showed Stallings being assaulted by police following his arrest. A booking photo of Stallings taken after his arrest shows visible facial injuries.