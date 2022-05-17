Mirror damaged on vehicle and other reports

A driver’s side mirror was reported broken off of a vehicle at 8:16 p.m. Monday at 1302 Marie Ave.

Juveniles cited at high school

Police cited a juvenile for minor consumption at 10:35 a.m. Monday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property at 1:15 p.m. Monday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Woman turns self in on warrant

Kathryn Lynn Marks, 37, turned herself in on a local warrant at 3:55 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Juvenile cited after hit-and-run

A juvenile was cited for failure to notify a property owner of damaged property after a reported hit-and-run crash at 8:10 p.m. Monday at 609 E. Eighth St.