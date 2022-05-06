New COVID-19 numbers in the area are trending higher

No deaths were reported in the area between Tuesday morning and Thursday, though the number cases of COVID-19 continue trending higher.

Mower County health officials recorded the highest number of new infections of the virus in the area with 42 confirmed.

Steele County reported 39 confirmed cases, and another seven were listed as probable.

Freeborn County health officials recorded 28 confirmed cases, and another five cases were listed as probable.

One person was sent to a hospital, and there are 49 active lab-confirmed cases in Freeborn County.

Among the new cases, one was found in a teenager between 15 and 19, four cases were found in residents in their 20s, five cases were discovered in people in their 30s, four cases were found in people in their 40s, six cases were discovered in residents in their 50s, five cases were found in people in their 60s, four cases were discovered in people in their 70s, three cases were discovered in residents in their 80s and a case was reported in someone in their 90s.

Faribault County confirmed 15 new cases of the coronavirus, and Waseca County experienced six.

In Minnesota, 6,143 cases and 13 deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total number of infections up to 1,436,955.

Thirteen deaths were recorded, and there have been 12,525 fatalities since the pandemic began.