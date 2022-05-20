Number of new cases declines in last week

COVID-19 cases across the area saw a slight decline in new cases in the last week.

Mower County health officials reported the highest number of new infections, with 26 cases confirmed and another listed as probable.

Faribault County recorded 23 confirmed cases of the virus, and five more were listed as probable. Steele County health officials confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19, and three more were listed as probable.

Waseca County reported 19 confirmed cases of the virus, and two more were listed as probable. Waseca County health officials have recorded 5,623 cases, and 39 Waseca County residents have died.

Freeborn County health officials reported 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Among the new cases, one was found in a child 5 to 9, another in a teenager 15 to 19, two cases apiece were discovered in people in their 30s and 40s, three cases were found in people in their 50s, five cases were found in residents in their 60s, four cases were discovered in people in their 70s and one case was found in a person in their 80s.

One person was sent to a hospital for care, and there are 51 active lab-confirmed cases in Freeborn County.

In Minnesota, 6,675 new cases were reported.