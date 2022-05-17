Phyllis H. (Meuser) Nielsen

Phyllis H. Nielsen, age 85, of Plymouth, MN passed away on January 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Darrell Meuser in 1982; her parents Helen and Arthur Gunderson, brother Robert Gunderson, daughter-in-law Sharon (Linn) Meuser, parents-in-law Hazel and Arthur Meuser, several sisters and brothers in law, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Phyllis graduated from Albert Lea High School. She married Darrell Meuser in 1956 at Central Freeborn Church in Albert Lea. They made their home and raised their children Charles and Patti in Albert Lea. She worked for the Freeborn County Attorney’s office until 1985 when she married Wesley Nielsen of Owatonna, MN and made Colorado Springs, CO their home. They returned to Minnesota in 2014 to be near family. In Colorado Springs, Phyllis worked as an assistant for the president of International Students, Inc. and later as administrative assistant in the office of International Student Ministry of The Navigators. Phyllis had many talents but sharing her gift of music, playing the piano, organ and attending choir was her greatest joy. As an accomplished pianist and organist, she was a member of the American Guild of Organists (AGO), and shared this gift at many events and churches in both Albert Lea and Colorado Springs. Her time spent as substitute organist at the USAF Academy Protestant Chapel was one of the many highlights of her career. Phyllis is survived by her husband Wesley Nielsen; son Charles Meuser; daughter Patti Buechner; stepchildren; Mike Nielsen, Susan Nielsen and Arlyn Nielsen. Grandchildren Adam (Sarah) Meuser, Jacob Meuser, Kara (Dave) Lachner, Nathan (Erin) Buechner; great-grandchildren, Ridley, Brody, Amelia, Hayden, Liam and Fritz. Phyllis loved her family and they will forever treasure the memories shared. She was a blessing and encouragement to those who knew her. Her infectious smile and generous acts of kindness will always be remembered.

Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 22nd, 2022 from 2:00-5:00 PM at Green Lea Golf Course in Albert Lea.