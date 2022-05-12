Potential for severe weather again today

Widespread thunderstorms will move into the area this afternoon and evening, bringing with them a chance for severe weather.

According to the National Weather Service, the storms could bring widespread damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail — possibly baseball size.

The storms will progress eastward this evening before gradually weakening.

Localized flooding is also possible.

Severe storms also moved through much of Minnesota Wednesday, bringing damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes, where one person died in a crash that authorities said was caused by downed power lines.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.