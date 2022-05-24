PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

COUNTY OF FREEBORN, STATE OF MINNESOTA: Notice of public hearing and intent to consider projects eligible for funding using the Freeborn County Transportation Sales and Use Tax in accordance with Minnesota Statutes Section 297A.993, Subd 2.

NOTICE, is given that the Freeborn County Board of County Commissioners will meet in the Freeborn County Courthouse Board Room, 411 Broadway Avenue South, in the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota on June 7, 2022, at 8:45 am for the purpose of receiving public input on the list of projects compiled by the County Engineer. The list of projects are proposed to be eligible for funding from the Freeborn County Transportation Sales and Use Tax. Following the public hearing, the board may approve the revised list of the projects.

Written comments will be accepted at the hearing and by mail through the date of hearing by sending comments to the Freeborn County Administrator, 411 Broadway Avenue South, Albert Lea, MN 56007. Any party having an interest in the proceedings may attend. Oral comments may also be made by appearing at the hearing.

For additional information contact the County Engineer’s office at 507-377-5188.

Albert Lea Tribune:

May 7, 14 and 21, 2022

