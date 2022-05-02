Public Open House

Northern Natural Gas

Albert Lea E-line Expansion

Northern Natural Gas (Northern) proposes to construct and operate pipeline facilities in Minnesota as part of the Albert Lea E-line Expansion project (Project). The Project is needed to provide reliable natural gas transportation to an expanded market in the region. The Project will include the construction of an approximately 1.5-mile extension of Northern’s 36-inch-diameter Ventura North E-line in Freeborn and Steele counties in Minnesota

A general location map for the Project is shown below. Northern plans to file a request for approval to construct the Project with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Northern invites the public to attend an open house where representatives will be ready to meet one-on-one with affected landowners and other interested stakeholders to present details about the Project. As indicated in the table below, the open house will be conducted during two different time slots. There will be no formal presentation and the individuals may attend at any time during either open house.