Official Publication

Election District Boundary Notice

To the voters of Freeborn County, State of Minnesota:

Notice is hereby given that the County Commissioner, Legislative, Senate, and Congressional District boundaries for Freeborn County have been established for 2022 and future elections. All precincts in the county are in Legislative District 23A/23B, Senate District 23 and Congressional District 1. The table represents all areas of redistricting by precinct. The maps represent recently adopted County Commissioner, Legislative, Senate, and Congressional boundaries.

If you have questions concerning either the district boundaries or your residence in these districts, please contact the Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office at 507-377-5121.

Pat Martinson

Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer